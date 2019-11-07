Home
Clicks
57
Must watch: The Religion of Greta Thunberg
DefendTruth
48 minutes ago
E. Michael Jones joins Henrik to talk about Greta Thunberg, her family, backstory, connections and inorganic rise to fame.
