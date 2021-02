Skullduggery Impeachment: 2021 - Day Three: Absurdities and Atrocities 2/12/2021

GUESTS:

Impeachment: 2021 - Day Three: Absurdities and AtrocitiesMike Isikoff and Dan Klaidman are joined by Yahoo News reporter Jon Ward and legal analyst and law professor Kim Wehle to discuss the culmination of the presentation by House managers on Day 3 of Trump's second impeachment trial. They examine the case from legal and political perspectives, looking ahead to the Trump defense, the endgame of the trial, and to the future of the Republican party.Kimberly Wehle ( @kimwehle ), Legal Analyst, Law Professor, and fmr. U.S. AttorneyJon Ward ( @jonward11 ), Senior Political Correspondent, Yahoo NewsMichael Isikoff ( @Isikoff ), Chief Investigative Correspondent, Yahoo NewsDan Klaidman ( @dklaidman ), Editor in Chief, Yahoo NewsImpeachment audio, C-SPAN "Learning from their mistakes, Democrats close their 2nd case against Trump" by Jon Ward, Yahoo News (Feb. 11, 2021)