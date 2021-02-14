Clicks6
Skullduggery Impeachment: 2021 - Day Three: Absurdities and Atrocities 2/12/2021

Impeachment: 2021 - Day Three: Absurdities and Atrocities

Mike Isikoff and Dan Klaidman are joined by Yahoo News reporter Jon Ward and legal analyst and law professor Kim Wehle to discuss the culmination of the presentation by House managers on Day 3 of Trump's second impeachment trial. They examine the case from legal and political perspectives, looking ahead to the Trump defense, the endgame of the trial, and to the future of the Republican party.

GUESTS:
Kimberly Wehle (@kimwehle), Legal Analyst, Law Professor, and fmr. U.S. Attorney
Jon Ward (@jonward11), Senior Political Correspondent, Yahoo News

HOSTS:
Michael Isikoff (@Isikoff), Chief Investigative Correspondent, Yahoo News
Dan Klaidman (@dklaidman), Editor in Chief, Yahoo News

RESOURCES:
Impeachment audio, C-SPAN
"Learning from their mistakes, Democrats close their 2nd case against Trump" by Jon Ward, Yahoo News (Feb. 11, 2021)
