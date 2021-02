Annual Diocese Scout Mass 2021 Most Reverend Armando X. Ochoa, D.D., Bishop Emeritus celebrated mass on February 6, 2021 at Holy Family Catholic Church Park, Kingsburg, CA Event was streamed live … More

Annual Diocese Scout Mass 2021



Most Reverend Armando X. Ochoa, D.D., Bishop Emeritus celebrated mass on February 6, 2021 at Holy Family Catholic Church Park, Kingsburg, CA

Event was streamed live on the Diocese of Fresno Facebook page.