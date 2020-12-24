Clicks3.3K
Irapuato
5
El Niño Jesús de JoséMaría/The Infant Jesus of St. Josemaría. scabious2 on Dec 24, 2010 Father Josemaría's Baby Jesus "Treasures" of the Royal Monastery of Saint Elizabeth in Madrid St Josemaria with…More
El Niño Jesús de JoséMaría/The Infant Jesus of St. Josemaría.

scabious2 on Dec 24, 2010 Father Josemaría's Baby Jesus
"Treasures" of the Royal Monastery of Saint Elizabeth in Madrid
St Josemaria with a figure of the Christ Child in his arms talking to people in Opus Dei in Rome, Christmas 1972
Father Josemaría's Baby Jesus "Treasures" of the Royal Monastery of Saint Elizabeth in Madrid..
  • Report
  • Embed

  • Social networks

Irapuato mentioned this post in El Niño Jesús de JoséMaría/The Infant Jesus of St. Josemaría
48josefina
  • Report
Pues Beato y es Santo!!! Dios mío, qué fallo!!!
Irapuato
  • Report
👍 😘 😇
48josefina
  • Report
Se lo paso a un amigo de Madrid para que vaya al Monasterio Santa Isabel y visite el Niñito Jesús del Beato Josemaría Escrivá 🙏
Irapuato
  • Report
✍️ Escuchar: "Madre, en la puerta hay un ninyo":
www.es.josemariaescriva.info/mp3/Madre_en_la_pue…
Irapuato
  • Report
Father Josemaría's Baby Jesus-"Treasures" of the Royal Monastery of Saint Elizabeth in Madrid...
St Josemaria with a figure of the Christ Child in his arms talking to people in Opus Dei in Rome, Christmas 1972...
Login
Forgot password?
Sign up