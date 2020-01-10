Home
Daily Wire host: "Abortion is just paganism"
HerzMariae
37 minutes ago
Daily Wire host: "Abortion is just paganism. It's just the belief that if you kill your children, the sky god will send rain and you'll get more crops"
