The Days Are Difficult: Let's Rejoice!

Sometimes people say that there is a "depressive mood" in the Church. Nevertheless, we should not confuse subjective moods with the objective reality.
The great reality in the Church is God, the Holy Trinity, Our Lady, the liturgy, the saints. Has anything changed in these realities? Of course not.
Has Jesus Christ promised us quiet days? Certainly not. Has God lost his strength in recent years? Never.
Let us rejoice that we are allowed to fight for the Church in "difficult days." Heroes and saints are born in such times. The days may be difficult, but the essential things have not changed. Days come and go. Christ remains.
The present difficulties have produced many good things. Catholics who were asleep until recently, woke up.
Without the pressure of the circumstances, we might never have started Gloria.tv and gathered the crowd of Glorians who encourage each other to fight for the Church without ceasing.
Millions of Gloria.tv contributions, commentaries and testimonials are a luminous testimony to our Faith. In deep gratitude we look during this Advent at our common work.
We have achieved a lot together. With God's help, even greater things lie before us. Join us in this joyful battle for the Church and the Faith. If possible, please support our common Gloria.tv also in the future.
We have every reason to look forward to Christmas. It will be a glorious victory for the Church.
