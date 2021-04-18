Catholic comedian Jeremy McLellan discusses the social role of comedy in taking people outside their comfort zone and humbling the proud, but also the limits of comedy. Comedians are often … More

Catholic comedian Jeremy McLellan discusses the social role of comedy in taking people outside their comfort zone and humbling the proud, but also the limits of comedy. Comedians are often contrarians without a positive vision of reality to replace what they're critiquing, and the result can be nihilistic (even if, at times, pleasantly anti-woke). This clip is an excerpt from episode 87 of the Catholic Culture Podcast