Author Mark K. Shriver interviewed by Readara.com on his book Pilgrimage: My Search For The Real Pope Francis (published by Random House) The Catholic Church, the largest Christian denomination, has seen its share of trouble in the last two decades. Author Mark Shriver, a lifelong Catholic and a nephew of John F. Kennedy – America’s only Catholic president – reveals how he found himself increasingly disconnected from the Church until the appointment of Pope Francis. Born on December 17, 1936, Jorge Mario Bergoglio rose to lead all Catholics from his humble beginnings in Argentina. Trained as a Jesuit teacher, Bergoglio developed a special bond with the common man, caring for the poor as Argentina struggled first with the economic turmoil and then with the political and military chaos that ensued. In an interview for Readara, Mark Shriver explains how Pope Francis won over most Catholics with his sweetness and humility, restoring the author’s faith. Shriver delves into the early life experiences that helped shape Bergoglio and prepared to him to lead a significantly larger following. AUTHOR BIOGRAPHY: Mark K. Shriver is president of Save the Children Action Network in Washington, D.C., and a former Maryland state legislator. Shriver also started the Choice Program and served on the coalition to create the National Commission on Children and Disasters following the devastation of Hurricane Katrina. Shriver’s New York Times and Washington Post best-selling memoir, “A Good Man: Rediscovering My Father, Sargent Shriver,” was published in June 2012 by Henry Holt and received a 2013 Christopher Award. Shriver lives in Maryland with his wife and three children, Molly, Tommy, and Emma.