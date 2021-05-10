« When their hour comes, you will rememberthat I told you about them. »(John 16, 4a)Jesus promises us the Holy Spirit ... the Defender, as He says.He also warns us of what may happen to uswhen we testify of Him.But this death that awaits us, can be other than physical:Death to our reputation ...Death to our circle of friends ...Death to our family ties ...Very often, witnessing to God, to Jesus,to the Holy Spirit, leads us to dothe bereavement of many people close to us,while continuing to love themwith the Heart of Jesus.(L.C.)