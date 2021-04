Anti-lockdown Ontario Pastor calls on Premier Ford to commit ‘political suicide’ and open up his province. Pastor Hildebrandt blasted the restrictions that have been placed on churches Canada-wide … More

Anti-lockdown Ontario Pastor calls on Premier Ford to commit ‘political suicide’ and open up his province. Pastor Hildebrandt blasted the restrictions that have been placed on churches Canada-wide and made it clear his congregation would be gathering despite any limits put in place.