Salvatore Izzo sees the main focus of the Francis Church in “the service of the poor,” “the reception of immigrants,” and in “inter-religious dialogue with Islam” (FaroDiRoma.it, March 7).Francis himself said he is “moving along the same line” as John Paul II, Izzo writes.He stresses that while referring to John Paul II, many forget gestures he made, such as the “inter-religious prayer of Assisi” and “the homage he paid to the Koran.”