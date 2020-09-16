Clicks104

Catholics ask UK bishops to stop supporting pro-abortion, pro-gay sex ed

HerzMariae
A coalition formed in defense of parental rights has written to England’s senior bishop urging him to reverse the Bishops' Conference’s policy of supporting the government's pro-LGBT, pro-contracepti…More
A coalition formed in defense of parental rights has written to England’s senior bishop urging him to reverse the Bishops' Conference’s policy of supporting the government's pro-LGBT, pro-contraception, and pro-abortion “Relationships and Sex Education” legislation, made compulsory in all schools across England.
Share this everywhere and email ALL schools, Parents are unaware what is going on. It is our Catholic duty to protect our Children
