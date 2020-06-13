Clicks41

Be this man

Tesa
2
painting: “Kennedy Hall carries his child.”
Ultraviolet
In case anyone was thinking of this painting as a Father's Day gift, the title is "A Heavy Burden" by Arthur Hacker.(confirmation here)
Eva
Burden and grandeur.
