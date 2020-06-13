Home
English
Login
Sign up
More
Videos
News
Pictures
Albums
Comments
Contact
About us
Terms
Privacy
Sidebar
Contact
•
About us
•
Terms
•
Privacy
Clicks
41
Be this man
Tesa
2
1 hour ago
painting: “Kennedy Hall carries his child.”
Like
Share
More
Report
Add to album
Embed
Download
Social networks
Edit post
Replace medium
Remove post
Ultraviolet
Report
Edit comment
Remove comment
1 hour ago
In case anyone was thinking of this painting as a Father's Day gift, the title is
"A Heavy Burden"
by Arthur Hacker.(confirmation
here
)
Eva
Report
Edit comment
Remove comment
43 minutes ago
Burden and grandeur.
Login
Send
Forgot password?
Send
Close
Sign up