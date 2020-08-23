De Lubac, S.J.: Vatican II Established New Church, Post-Conciliar Church

Fr. Henri de Lubac, S.J. - companion of modernism - wrote in 1967 for a critical re-consideration of Vatican II.:“It is clear that the Church is facing a grave crisis. Under the name of ‘the new Church’ and of ‘the post-conciliar Church,’ a different Church from that of Jesus Christ is now trying to establish itself: an anthropocentric society threatened with imminent apostasy which is allowing itself to be swept along in a movement of general abdication under the pretext of renewal, ecumenicism, or adaptation.”