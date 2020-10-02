TRUMPING POLITICS: President Biden and the War on Christian America

In this week's edition of 'The Editor's Desk', host Michael J. Matt covers the following: - Latest from the New Normal: Abortion by Mail. - Big Brother surveillance, facial recognition technology on … More

In this week's edition of 'The Editor's Desk', host Michael J. Matt covers the following: - Latest from the New Normal: Abortion by Mail. - Big Brother surveillance, facial recognition technology on the horizon. - Dr. Fauci says that if we all get vaccinated, the pandemic might end by 2022. - Dr. Fauci says it's a big mistake to open bars and restaurants. - Michael takes an old woman to church, after being isolated in solitary confinement for months. - If we're so worried about Grandma, why are we doing THIS to her? - Michael answers critics who say RTV has become "too political". - Do you think the war on life, Trump and America is mere "politics as usual"? Or is this part of a global war on God Himself? - RTV goes on offense against big tech censorship. Remnant-TV.com is here at last. - Great news! The clans to unite in Pittsburgh for a massive rendezvous. All this and so much more! FREEDOM MATTERS, Michael Matt speaks at the Trump Rally: youtube.com/watch?v=JiqLTPx7YfQ Last Week's EDITOR'S DESK: youtube.com/watch?v=z8hADUI-V5w Support The Remnant Foundation with a tax-deductible donation: remnantnewspaper.com/web/index.php/donate-home Like, Comment, and Subscribe to our YouTube channel! Shop REMNANT MERCH: shop.remnantnewspaper.com Subscribe to the REMNANT NEWSPAPER: remnantnewspaper.com/web/index.php/subscribe-today Follow Michael Matt and The Remnant on Twitter: twitter.com/michael_j_matt @Michael_J_Matt @remnantnews Follow Michael Matt on Parler: parler.com/profile/MichaelMatt/posts Follow Michael Matt on Facebook: facebook.com/michael.matt.733