Blessed Karl Conference & Bishop Athanasius Schneider

This Symposium is honor and continue the cause for the Canonization of Blessed Emperor Karl of Austria. Personages giving grand talks such as Suzanne Pearson, Raymond de Souza, and even the Granddaughter of Emperor Karl, Princess Maria-Anna Galitzine! Best of all Our Dear Bishop Athanasius Schneider gave a wonderful talk about the Kingship of Christ and his new book Christus Vincit: Christ's Triumph Over the Darkness of the Age:



A very special thanks to David Ross of Dallas, TX for hosting such a fine and beautiful event!



**BONUS CONTENT**

Advance Radio Interviews with Bishop Schneider and David Ross about the Event:



Bishop Schneider

Bishop Schneider



David Ross:

David Ross:



