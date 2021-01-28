Clicks3
January 28th Franciscan Saint of the Day S.G. Brother Juniper, Confessor First Order The Poverello's Round Table, by Sr. Mary Aquila Barth, OSF, Franciscan Sisters of Juliet Illinois, 1939 Servant …More
January 28th Franciscan Saint of the Day S.G. Brother Juniper, Confessor First Order
The Poverello's Round Table, by Sr. Mary Aquila Barth, OSF, Franciscan Sisters of Juliet Illinois, 1939 Servant of God Brother Juniper, Confessor First Order.
The Poverello's Round Table, by Sr. Mary Aquila Barth, OSF, Franciscan Sisters of Juliet Illinois, 1939 Servant of God Brother Juniper, Confessor First Order.