TRADCATKNIGHT: NOVUS ORDO Church Militant Supports/Promotes Anti-Christian Noahide Laws
By: Eric Gajewski
“Nasty”, “doom and gloomer” Eric has been exposing these false traditionalist’s and ultimately false Catholics for years. Church Militant is not a Catholic publication but a conservative Novus Ordo outlet AND THERE IS A DIFFERENCE. I just received and email from one of the top Noahide Law researcher’s and exposer’s who does my show quite regularly and this new evidence is damning.
tradcatknight.org/…ant-supports-promotes-anti-christian-noahide-laws/
