Change Coming Soon on CDC Guidelines Regarding Outdoor Mask Wearing Among Vaccinated People

Monday, the White House said it would allow the CDC to announce any new changes and guidance concerning mask wearing among people who are fully vaccinated against Covid-19. But reports say President Joe Biden will announce new mask guidance Tuesday during a speech on the state of the COVID-19 pandemic. At least one study shows contracting the virus is far less likely to happen outdoors than indoors. Speaking virtually before the United Nations, Vice President Kamala Harris warned, "At the same time that the world works to get through this pandemic, we also know that we must prepare for the next." White House Correspondent, Owen Jensen reports.