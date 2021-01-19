Clicks4.6K
lucyro22 | July 30, 2008 San Sebastiano fuori le mura (Saint Sebastian outside the walls), or San Sebastiano ad Catacumbas (Saint Sebastian at the Catacombs), is a basilica in Rome, central Italy. Up to the Great Jubilee of 2000, San Sebastiano was one of the Seven Pilgrim Churches of Rome, and many pilgrims still favor the traditional list.
La chiesa fu costruita nel IV secolo, sul luogo dove, secondo la tradizione, erano state trasferite nel 258 le reliquie degli apostoli Pietro e Paolo per salvarle dalle persecuzioni. Ritornate in seguito nelle loro sedi originarie (sulla via Cornelia e sulla via Ostiense), nelle sottostanti catacombe agli inizi del IV secolo fu sepolto il martire romano Sebastiano: sopra le catacombe l’…More
La chiesa fu costruita nel IV secolo, sul luogo dove, secondo la tradizione, erano state trasferite nel 258 le reliquie degli apostoli Pietro e Paolo per salvarle dalle persecuzioni. Ritornate in seguito nelle loro sedi originarie (sulla via Cornelia e sulla via Ostiense), nelle sottostanti catacombe agli inizi del IV secolo fu sepolto il martire romano Sebastiano: sopra le catacombe l’imperatore Costantino fece costruire, nella prima metà del IV secolo, una grande basilica, che inizialmente fu dedicata alla memoria apostolorum, e che in seguito assunse il nome attuale. La chiesa ricevette l'attributo ad catacumbas per le catacombe di san Sebastiano, sulle quali venne costruita, mentre l'attributo fuori le mura è in riferimento al fatto che la chiesa si trova al di fuori delle Mura Aureliane e serviva a distinguerla dalla chiesa di san Sebastiano al Palatino. I resti di san Sebastiano furono trasferiti nella basilica di San Pietro in Vaticano nell'826, per il timore di un assalto dei Saraceni, che si materializzò, causando la distruzione della chiesa. Il luogo di culto fu riedificato da papa Nicola I (858-867) e l'altare del martire fu riconsacrato da papa Onorio III su richiesta dei cistercensi, che ricevettero la cura della chiesa. L'edificio attuale risale alla ricostruzione ordinata dal cardinale Scipione Borghese nel XVII secolo e portata avanti da Flaminio Ponzio prima e da Giovanni Vasanzio poi. La basilica è sede parrocchiale, istituita il 18 aprile 1714 con bolla di papa Clemente XI. Ed è anche sede del titolo cardinalizio di “San Sebastiano alle Catacombe” istituito da Giovanni XXIII nel 1960. Descrizione [modifica] La basilica costantiniana [modifica] Costantino fece costruire la primitiva basilica secondo il modello circiforme a tre navate e preceduta da un grande atrio quadrangolare, modello riscontrabile anche nelle altre basiliche fatte erigere dall’imperatore a Sant’Agnese sulla via Nomentana e a San Lorenzo sulla via Tiburtina. Parti di questa basilica furono utilizzate per la ricostruzione del XVII secolo: in particolare il nuovo edificio occupò l’antica navata centrale. Nel 1933 furono ricostruite le navate utilizzando il deambulatorio che correva attorno alla basilica del IV secolo: nella navata di destra sono raccolti manufatti provenienti dalle catacombe sottostanti, ed è posta l’entrata al cimitero ipogeo; nella navata di sinistra vi è una delle uscite della catacomba ed un museo epigrafico. L’attuale basilica [modifica] Interno della basilica. Il soffitto.La facciata dell’edificio è dovuta a Giovanni Vasanzio e fu terminata nel 1613; essa è costituita da un portico a tre archi nella parte inferiore, a cui corrispondo da tre grandi finestre separata da paraste nella parte superiore. Gli archi inferiori sono sorretti da colonne di granito provenienti dalla basilica costantiniana. L’interno è a navata unica, con soffitto ligneo intagliato: in esso sono raffigurati il santo titolare i gli stemmi del cardinale Scipione Borghese e di papa Gregorio XVI. Sul lato destro si trovano: la cappella delle reliquie, decorata nel 1625, in cui sono collocate una pietra che recherebbe le impronte dei piedi di Gesù, una delle frecce che uccise san Sebastiano assieme a parte della colonna alla quale fu legato durante il supplizio; In realtà S. Sebastiano non morì per quel supplizio, ma venne lasciato esanime e creduto morto dai soldati. Una donna, Irene, lo raccolse, e con l'aiuto del prete Policarpo lo curò, finché non fu di nuovo in salute. A quel punto, Sebastiano si presentò a Diocleziano per annunciargli il castigo divino: venne di nuovo arrestato e questa volta fu fustigato, annegato, e gettato nella cloaca, in segno di massimo disprezzo. gli altari di Santa Francesca Romana e di San Girolamo; la cappella Albani, costruita nel 1706-1712 dall'architetto Carlo Fontana su commissione di papa Clemente XI Albani, sotto la direzione di Carlo Maratta, con la collaborazione di Alessandro Specchi, Filippo Barigioni e Carlo Fontana: tra le opere, una statua di Francesco Papaleo raffigurante San Fabiano con angeli. Sul lato sinistro abbiamo: a sinistra dell’entrata, la lapide di papa Damaso I con l’elogio funebre del martire Eutichio, fatta scolpire a Furio Dionisio Filocalo; la cappella di San Sebastiano, costruita da Ciro Ferri nel 1672, con statua del santo di Giuseppe Giorgetti; in essa sono conservate le reliquie del martire; la cappella del Crocifisso (antica sacrestia) costruita nel 1727; gli altari laterali dedicati a san Carlo Borromeo e a san Francesco; in quest’ultimo una tela raffigurante San Francesco in preghiera di Gerolamo Muziano. La navata centrale termina con l'arco trionfale che porta al presbiterio: questo, a pianta quadrata, è sormontato da una cupola. L’altare maggiore, composto da un’edicola con quattro colonne, è opera di Flaminio Ponzio: in esso si trovano una tela di Innocenzo Sacconi con la Crocifissione, e ai lati Busti dei santi Pietro e Paolo di Nicolas Cordier. San Sebastián de las Catacumbas o San Sebastián Extramuros (en idioma italiano, San Sebastiano fuori le mura es una iglesia en Roma. Forma parte de las siete iglesias visitadas por los peregrinos con ocasión del jubileo.
San Sebastián de las Catacumbas o San Sebastián Extramuros (en idioma italiano, San Sebastiano fuori le mura es una iglesia en Roma. Forma parte de las siete iglesias visitadas por los peregrinos con ocasión del jubileo.
Construida originariamente en el siglo IV, la iglesia fue dedicada a san Sebastián, un mártir romano del siglo III muy venerado. A la iglesia se la llama ad catabumbas (de las Catacumbas) por las catacumbas de san Sebastián, sobre las cuales fue construida, y el apelativo de "fuori le mura" (Extramuros) que también recibe se refiere al hecho de que la iglesia se encuentra fuera de la Muralla Aureliana y servía para distinguirla de la iglesia de san Sebastián en el Palatino.
Los restos de san Sebastián fueron removidos en torno al año 350, y transferidos a San Pedro en el Vaticano en 826, por temor a un asalto de los sarracenos, que se materializó, causando la destrucción de la iglesia. El lugar de culto fue reedificado por el papa Nicolás I (858-867) y el altar del mártir fue consagrado nuevamente por el papa Honorio III a petición de los cistercienses, que recibieron el encargo de cuidar la iglesia. El edificio actual obedece a la reconstrucción ordenada por el cardenal Scipione Borghese en el siglo XVII y ejecutada primero por Flaminio Ponzio y después por Giovanni Vasanzio.
La capilla de las reliquias contiene una piedra que tiene la impronta de los pies de Jesús, una de las flechas que mató a san Sebastián así como parte de la columna a la que estaba atadoi durante el suplicio. Cabe destacar igualmente la capilla Albani, construida en el 1716 por Carlo Maratta, Alessandro Specchi, Filippo Barigioni y Carlo Fontana.
Die Basilika San Sebastiano alle Catacombe (lat.: Sancti Sebastiani ad Catacumbas, dt. Sankt Sebastian bei den Katakomben), auch San Sebastiano fuori le mura (lat. Sancti Sebastiani extra muros, dt. Sankt Sebastian vor den Mauern), ist eine der sieben Pilgerkirchen von Rom. Sie liegt direkt über dem Komplex der Sebastian-Katakomben (ehemaliges Grab des Märtyrers Sebastian) an der Via …More
Die Basilika San Sebastiano alle Catacombe (lat.: Sancti Sebastiani ad Catacumbas, dt. Sankt Sebastian bei den Katakomben), auch San Sebastiano fuori le mura (lat. Sancti Sebastiani extra muros, dt. Sankt Sebastian vor den Mauern), ist eine der sieben Pilgerkirchen von Rom. Sie liegt direkt über dem Komplex der Sebastian-Katakomben (ehemaliges Grab des Märtyrers Sebastian) an der Via Appia Antica außerhalb des heutigen Stadtzentrums und der aurelianischen Stadtmauer.
Die Kirche wurde im 4. Jahrhundert n. Chr. unter Kaiser Konstantin erbaut und war ursprünglich als Basilica Apostolorum den Heiligen Petrus und Paulus geweiht. Die Stelle, an der sie errichtet wurde, hatte die Flurbezeichnung ad catacumbas (in der (Tal)senke). Aus dieser Flurbezeichnung leitete sich der Begriff Katakomben ab. Das zugehörige Kloster gehörte dem Benediktinerorden und darauf den Regularkanonikern an, ging aber 1171 auf die Zisterzienser über, die aus Kloster Saint-Sulpice im französischen Département Ain und damit aus der Filiation der Primarabtei Pontigny kamen. 1260 wurde das Kloster jedoch dem Kloster Santa Maria di Falleri unterstellt. Ihr heutiges barockes Aussehen erhielt die Basilika im Jahr 1612. 1614 übernahm das Kloster die Reform der Fulienser. 1802 schloss es sich der italienischen Zisterzienserkongregation an. 1826 ging es an die Minoriten über. Im Laufe des 20. Jahrhunderts entdeckte man bei Grabungsarbeiten altrömische und christliche Gräber, antike Häuser und Reste des konstantinischen Kirchenbaus. Vor der Kirche befindet sich ein kleiner Vorplatz, an dessen rechter Seite sich der Eingang zu den Katakomben befindet.
In der Nähe von San Sebastiano befinden sich außerdem die Kallistus- und die Domitilla-Katakomben, sowie die Kirche Domine quo vadis (eigentlich Santa Maria in Palmis).
San Sebastiano alle Catacombe wurde 1962 von Papst Johannes XXIII. zur Titelkirche erhoben.
Bisherige Kardinalpriester von San Sebastiano alle Catacombe:
1962 – 1973 Ildebrando Kardinal Antoniutti
1973 – 1974 Sebastiano Kardinal Baggio
1976 – 2006 Johannes Kardinal Willebrands
seit 2007 Lluís Kardinal Martínez Sistach
San Sebastiano fuori le mura (Saint Sebastian outside the walls), or San Sebastiano ad Catacumbas (Saint Sebastian at the Catacombs), is a basilica in Rome, central Italy. Up to the Great Jubilee of 2000, San Sebastiano was one of the Seven Pilgrim Churches of Rome, and many pilgrims still favor the traditional list.
History
San Sebastiano fuori le mura (Saint Sebastian outside the walls), or San Sebastiano ad Catacumbas (Saint Sebastian at the Catacombs), is a basilica in Rome, central Italy. Up to the Great Jubilee of 2000, San Sebastiano was one of the Seven Pilgrim Churches of Rome, and many pilgrims still favor the traditional list.
History
Built originally in the first half of the 4th century,[2] the basilica is dedicated to St. Sebastian, a popular Roman martyr of the 3rd century. The name ad catacumbas refers to the catacombs of St Sebastian, over which the church was built, while "fuori le mura" refers to the fact that the church is built outside the Aurelian Walls, and is used to differentiate the basilica from the church of San Sebastiano al Palatino on the Palatine Hill. According to the founding tradition,[3] in 258, during the Valerian persecutions, the catacombs were temporarily used as place of sepulture of two other saints martyred in Rome, Peter and Paul, whose remains were later transferred to the two basilicas carrying their names: whence the original dedication of the church, Basilica Apostolorum ("Basilica of the Apostles"). The dedication to Sebastian dates to the 9th century.[4]
Sebastian's remains were moved here around 350. They were transferred to St. Peter's in 826, fearing a Saracen assault: the latter, in fact, materialized, and the church was destroyed. The building was refounded under Pope Nicholas I (858-867), while the martyr's altar was reconsecrated by Honorius III, by request of the Cistercians, who had received the place. In the 13th century the arcade of the triple nave was walled in.
The current edifice is largely a 17th-century construction, commissioned by Cardinal Scipione Borghese in 1609 from Flaminio Ponzio and, after Ponzio's death in 1613, entrusted to Giovanni Vasanzio, who completed it.
[edit] Overview
Catacombs of San Sebastiano - entrance detail
The sculpture of Saint Sebastian at the altar in the first chapel on the left is by Antonio Giorgetti. The Relics Chapel directly across the nave houses a stone carrying the alleged footprints of Jesus related to the episode of "Quo vadis?" in the apocryphal Acts of Peter, one of the arrows which struck St. Sebastian together with part of the column to which he was tied during the martyrdom. Noteworthy is the Albani Chapel, built in 1716[5] and designed by Carlo Maratta, Alessandro Specchi, Filippo Barigioni and Carlo Fontana, commissioned by Pope Clement XI and dedicated to Pope Fabian, who was Bishop of Rome during the persecution of Decius. Flanking the altar, busts of Saints Peter and Paul by Nicolò Cordier recall the first dedication of the basilica.
[edit] Burials
Quirinus of Sescia
