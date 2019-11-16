More Abuses Claims from Vatican’s Minor Seminary

More former Vatican minor seminarians who also serve as altar boys in Saint Peter’s, allege inappropriate behaviour in their seminary.
The Italian television program, Le Iene, will air the new allegations on Sunday. The Associated Press saw the program ahead of time.
In the program, some unnamed former altar boys allege at least two more priests working in the seminary kissed and fondled three other altar boys in the 1990s.
In a statement ahead of the program, the Vatican press office said a decision on whether to issue indictments in a case regarding the seminary was “imminent.”
The seminary is run by a small Italian religious order, the Opera Don Folchi.
