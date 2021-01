Governor Kristi Noem: "Today, I introduced a bill to ban abortions based on a diagnosis of Down syndrome. God created each of us and endowed all of us with the right to life. This is true for … More

Governor Kristi Noem: "Today, I introduced a bill to ban abortions based on a diagnosis of Down syndrome. God created each of us and endowed all of us with the right to life. This is true for everyone. Even preborn babies. Even those with an extra chromosome."