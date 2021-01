TRADCATKNIGHT: NEW! SPECIAL GUEST EXCLUSIVE PODCAST: JANUARY 25: DR JUDY MIKOVITS, “THIS IS NOT A VACCINE IT IS GENE THERAPY! & FAUCI THE CRIMINAL”

WOW! DR JUDY MIKOVITS WAS ON FIRE TODAY AS WE DISCUSSED:CATS AND DOGS WILL NOW GET VACCINATED?DOG SNIFFING COVID DOGS AT SPORTING EVENTS?FAUCI THE HIGHEST PAID FEDERAL EMPLOYEE AND CRIMINALTARGETING THE BLACK COMMUNITYTHIS IS GENE THERAPY!ATTACK ON CHRISTIANITYCHARLES BARKLEY’S COMMENTS ON VACCINESAND MORE(45 MINS LONG)