Vienna Opportunist Cardinal Christoph Schönborn, Austria, told state television Orf.at that he knows "many homosexuals" and that he only recently visited a good, old friend who had lived in a homosex liaison for 60 years,“I must say to my dear Mother Church, Is that not a value? Isn't that something I also bow down to?”Schönborn wishes that the Church would talk less about sex but more about “love,” and desires for homosexuals that “their relationship succeeds.”