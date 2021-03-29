 Gloria.tv's Secret Lenten Message: Forget About the Many
Vienna Cardinal “Bows” To Homosex

Vienna Opportunist Cardinal Christoph Schönborn, Austria, told state television Orf.at that he knows "many homosexuals" and that he only recently visited a good, old friend who had lived in a homosex liaison for 60 years,

“I must say to my dear Mother Church, Is that not a value? Isn't that something I also bow down to?”

Schönborn wishes that the Church would talk less about sex but more about “love,” and desires for homosexuals that “their relationship succeeds.”

Picture: © Mazur, CC BY-NC-ND, #newsGswmjhonug

