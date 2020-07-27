They Died With Their Boots On 1941 - Errol Flynn, Olivia de Havilland, Anth

They Died With Their Boots On 1941. Errol Flynn, Olivia de Havilland, Anthony Quinn, Arthur Kennedy, Hattie McDaniel, Sydney Greenstreet George Armstrong Custer (Errol Flynn) is a rebellious but … More

They Died With Their Boots On 1941. Errol Flynn, Olivia de Havilland, Anthony Quinn, Arthur Kennedy, Hattie McDaniel, Sydney Greenstreet George Armstrong Custer (Errol Flynn) is a rebellious but ambitious soldier, eager to join the Civil War. During the war, Custer has numerous successes to his credit, even though he disobeys orders. After the war concludes, he marries Libby Bacon (Olivia de Havilland) and is assigned to the Dakota Territory. Custer negotiates honestly with the Sioux on land, but due to corruption from others, a battle with Sitting Bull's forces occurs at Little Big Horn.