Meet the man keeping the language of Latin alive.
Roman Catholic mass held in Latin is a rare sound these days. The language was once at the heart of Western culture and for centuries most books and official letters were written in Latin. Today, it's considered a dead language – except to those who are trying to resurrect it. Brook Silva-Braga reports.
