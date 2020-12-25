Meet the man keeping the language of Latin alive. Roman Catholic mass held in Latin is a rare sound these days. The language was once at the heart of Western culture and for centuries most books and … More

Roman Catholic mass held in Latin is a rare sound these days. The language was once at the heart of Western culture and for centuries most books and official letters were written in Latin. Today, it's considered a dead language – except to those who are trying to resurrect it. Brook Silva-Braga reports.