Rescue workers search rubble after 6.3 magnitude earthquake hits Croatia | The World. A strong earthquake has struck the Croatian town of Petrinja, southeast of the capital Zagreb, causing extensive … More





A strong earthquake has struck the Croatian town of Petrinja, southeast of the capital Zagreb, causing extensive damage to buildings. Manny Tsigas reports.



Subscribe:



ABC News provides around the clock coverage of news events as they break in Australia and abroad, including the latest coronavirus pandemic updates. It's news when you want it, from Australia's most trusted news organisation.



For more from ABC News, click here:

Watch more ABC News content ad-free on iview:



Go deeper on our ABC News In-depth channel:

Like ABC News on Facebook: gloria.tv/abcnews.au?_fb_noscript=1

Follow ABC News on Instagram:

Follow ABC News on Twitter:



#ABCNews #ABCNewsAustralia Rescue workers search rubble after 6.3 magnitude earthquake hits Croatia | The World.A strong earthquake has struck the Croatian town of Petrinja, southeast of the capital Zagreb, causing extensive damage to buildings. Manny Tsigas reports.Subscribe: youtube.com/…annel/UCVgO39Bk5sMo66-6o6Spn6Q ABC News provides around the clock coverage of news events as they break in Australia and abroad, including the latest coronavirus pandemic updates. It's news when you want it, from Australia's most trusted news organisation.For more from ABC News, click here: abc.net.au/…=news&utm_campaign=description Watch more ABC News content ad-free on iview: iview.abc.net.au/category/news Go deeper on our ABC News In-depth channel: youtube.com/…annel/UCxcrzzhQDj5zKJbXfIscCtg Like ABC News on Facebook: gloria.tv/abcnews.au?_fb_noscript=1Follow ABC News on Instagram: instagram.com/accounts/login/ Follow ABC News on Twitter: twitter.com/abcnews