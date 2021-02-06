Fr. Enda Murphy Discusses the 4th International Conference on Music | EWTN News Nightly In a message to the 4th International Conference on Music, organized by the Pontifical Council for Culture, in … More





In a message to the 4th International Conference on Music, organized by the Pontifical Council for Culture, in collaboration with the Pontifical Institute of Sacred Music and the Pontifical Liturgical Institute of the Ateneo Sant'Anselmo, Pope Francis stated "to sing well is to be well... music helps the Bible speak in new ways, and the beauty of sound and silence allows us to listen." The Holy Father then extended his empathy to musicians whose work has been interrupted by the coronavirus pandemic. Fr. Enda Murphy from the Congregation for Divine Worship and the Discipline of the Sacraments, was also one of the speakers at the conference. Fr. Murphy joins to discuss what the mission is of organizing a conference on Church and music. At the conference, he spoke about the Latin language in regards to liturgy. The priest tells us more about that. He also explains how music and texts play a role in worship and Christian life.