Vaticano - 2021-03-07 - Christians of the Middle East and Iraq
Ahead of his Apostolic trip to Iraq, Pope Francis remembers 21 men martyred by ISIS; learn more about these martyrs from Martin Mosebach; Father Karam, an Iraqi priest, shares what it is like to be a Christian under ISIS occupation.
