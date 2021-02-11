John Malcolm from the Heritage Foundation Shares Analysis on the Impeachment Trial Vice President of the Institute for Constitutional Government at the Heritage Foundation, John Malcolm, joins to … More





Vice President of the Institute for Constitutional Government at the Heritage Foundation, John Malcolm, joins to share his analysis on what has been seen in the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump, so far. Senators voted yesterday, largely along party lines, to try the former president even though he has left office. Malcolm explains his view on the constitutionality of these proceedings. The vice president of the Institute for Constitutional Government discusses the evidence laid out so far. With the Democrats having served as the impeachment managers and having shown quite a bit of video from the insurrection on January 6th and leading up to it, he gives his insight on how effective he believes that tactic has been. We also heard the opening statements yesterday of the defense attorney. Malcolm tells us how he believes they are doing in presenting their case for the former president, and says what he will be looking for as this trial continues. Don't miss out on the latest news and analysis from a Catholic perspective. Get EWTN News Nightly delivered to your email: John Malcolm from the Heritage Foundation Shares Analysis on the Impeachment TrialVice President of the Institute for Constitutional Government at the Heritage Foundation, John Malcolm, joins to share his analysis on what has been seen in the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump, so far. Senators voted yesterday, largely along party lines, to try the former president even though he has left office. Malcolm explains his view on the constitutionality of these proceedings. The vice president of the Institute for Constitutional Government discusses the evidence laid out so far. With the Democrats having served as the impeachment managers and having shown quite a bit of video from the insurrection on January 6th and leading up to it, he gives his insight on how effective he believes that tactic has been. We also heard the opening statements yesterday of the defense attorney. Malcolm tells us how he believes they are doing in presenting their case for the former president, and says what he will be looking for as this trial continues. Don't miss out on the latest news and analysis from a Catholic perspective. Get EWTN News Nightly delivered to your email: ewtn.com/tv/shows/ewtn-news-nightly