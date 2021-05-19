Crucifix outside Brooklyn church vandalized | SW NEWS | 257

Clicks39
#SWNews #Catholic churches #Pope Francis
The targeted vandalism of Catholic churches and sacred objects in the US still
continues and the latest incident took place in Brooklyn, New York. A crucifix
outside St Athanasius church in Brooklyn was vandalised last week. Erected in
2010 in memory of Fay Cassato, the mother of Monsignor David Cassato who
is serving in the parish, the crucifix was found toppled over and broken. A flag
of the US was also found burned in front of the rectory.
Archbishop Cordileone expresses hope over Pelosi’s positive response to
Vatican directive
As the debate over whether or not Holy Communion should be denied to
Catholic politicians who endorse abortion gains momentum in the US,
Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone of San Francisco has expressed hope over
pro-abortion Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s positive response to the letter sent by the
Vatican urging dialogue between bishops and leaders supporting pro-choice.
Ohio dioceses reinstate obligation to attend Sunday Mass in person
Meanwhile in the US state of Ohio, Catholics will return to the pews for Holy
Mass on Sundays and other days of obligation from the weekend of June 5-6 as
six dioceses have reinstated the Sunday Mass obligation.
Apostolic Nuncio urges Kenyan faithful to embrace harmony
The Apostolic Nuncio to Kenya Archbishop Hubertus Matheus Maria Van
Megan has exhorted believers to abstain from tribalism which paves the way for
division. Instead, the prelate has urged them to embrace harmony. The
archbishop was addressing the faithful during the consecration of the Cathedral
of Christ the King in the diocese of Bungoma.
Archdiocese of Mexico condemns the surging violence as elections approach
Ahead of elections in Mexico, the country is witnessing a rise in political violence with
several leaders falling prey to criminal gangs competing for influence and power. Now,
the Archdiocese of Mexico has appealed to citizens to give up violence and choose the
best political proposal to help rebuild the nation.
Pope voices concern over Italy’s dipping birth rates
Pope Francis has voiced concern over the demographic crisis that is plaguing Italy.
While speaking at a conference on the alarming population dip in the country, the Holy
Father called for government policies to provide necessary financial help that
encourages young people to remain in Italy and have families.
US Supreme Court to consider case involving Mississippi’s Gestational Age
Act
The US Supreme court will consider a case that involves Mississippi’s
Gestational Age Act which bans abortions after 15 weeks. On Monday, May 17,
the court agreed to hear the case of Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health
Organization.
