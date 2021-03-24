Scripture and Tradition with Fr. Mitch Pacwa - 2021-03-23 - Fr. Mitch Pacwa expounds on the Sermon on the Mount to shore up the principle that God's laws and moral teachings are inherently good, and … More

Scripture and Tradition with Fr. Mitch Pacwa - 2021-03-23 -



Fr. Mitch Pacwa expounds on the Sermon on the Mount to shore up the principle that God's laws and moral teachings are inherently good, and good for us.