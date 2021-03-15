Gloom and Doom: Francis Threatens the Faithful With His Secular "Faith"

Creation

Another interview book will be published on March 16 where Francis received yet another chance to repeat is mantras.It's entitled “God and the World to Come,” and was edited by the Italian oligarch journalist Domenico Agasso. An excerpt was published on VaticanNews.va.In the interview, Francis pontificates that the "path to humanity’s salvation" passes through "human fraternity" and "the creation of a new model of development." Until Francis, the Church proclaimed that Christ is this path according to John 14:6, "I am the way, the truth and the life."According to the Francis faith the "new model of development" must "unquestionably focus on coexistence among peoples in harmony with,” while for the Catholic Faith harmony between the peoples and theis crucial.Francis threatens his audience with gloom and doom: If they don't "immediately" take care of the Earth with "radical" decisions "our common home will throw us out the window." But, why would this be a problem since afterwards, according to Francis, everybody goes to heaven anyway?