Clicks 47

6th Sunday – OT – A - Gospel Matthew 5:17–37 – So it was said to your

SaintPaulMinistry 1 Feb 10

6th Sunday – OT – A - Gospel Matthew 5:17–37 – So it was said to your ancestors; but now I say this to you.

Share Like More Report

Report Add to album

Embed

Embed Download

Social networks

Edit post

Replace medium

Remove post