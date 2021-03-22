2 Days WINTER CAMPING. Hot Tent at -30˚С in March. My outing in the forest in the taiga with my girlfriend and a hot tent. In the month of March, we still have a real winter. Lots of snow and low … More





My outing in the forest in the taiga with my girlfriend and a hot tent. In the month of March, we still have a real winter. Lots of snow and low temperatures. We enjoyed 2 days of comfort in a winter tent and delicious food.



Tent -

Tourist camping bed -

Stove -

Chain saw - Oleo-Mac 937



