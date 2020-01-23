¿Prisoner?

I see the latest ‘conspiracy theory’ circulating on the internet is that Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI is being held under house arrest by the Holy See. The former pontiff is currently cared for by a small community of women belonging to “Memores Domini” lay association, and if there were any signs of distress emanating from the frail pontiff they would be compelled to act. Should Pope Emeritus … More

I see the latest ‘conspiracy theory’ circulating on the internet is that Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI is being held under house arrest by the Holy See. The former pontiff is currently cared for by a small community of women belonging to “Memores Domini” lay association, and if there were any signs of distress emanating from the frail pontiff they would be compelled to act. Should Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI be moved somewhere outside of Italy, he will lose his immunity under the provisions of the Lateran Pact and would likely face legal actions against him for protecting predatory priests.