Canada’s March for Life to be held on May 13 | SW NEWS | 240 Meanwhile, Canadian pro-lifers will march on Parliament Hill in Ottowa on May the 13th to ask the country’s politicians to enact laws … More

Canada’s March for Life to be held on May 13 | SW NEWS | 240

Meanwhile, Canadian pro-lifers will march on Parliament Hill in Ottowa on May the 13th to ask the country’s politicians to enact laws that protect life from conception until natural death. The theme of this year’s Canadian March For Life is ‘You Are Not Alone’ which, organizers say, aims to show solidarity with the most vulnerable in society. Suspected arson attack destroys historic Catholic church in Canada A fire which destroyed a historic Catholic church in Canada on Wednesday may have been started deliberately. The St. Francis Church in the Attawapiskat First Nation territory was completely gutted by the blaze. The church's wooden structure is 104-years-old. Released: The official prayer for World Meeting of Families 2022 The Vatican has released the official prayer for next year’s World Meeting of Families next. The event, which will take place in Rome next June, will gather people from around the globe in order to study and celebrate the married family as the building block of a good society. There will also be particular focus given to Pope Francis’s apostolic exhortation on marriage and the family, Amoris Laetitia, which is currently marking its fifth anniversary since publication. Pope Francis: Pray to St. Joseph to guide your child’s vocation Meanwhile, Pope Francis says that parents who wish to nurture a vocation to the sacred priesthood or religious life in their children should pray to Saint Joseph. The Holy Father made his comments in a communique marking the World Day of Prayer for Vocations which takes place this Sunday, April the 25th. Bishops of South Korea call for amended law to protect unborn The bishops of South Korea have reiterated their call to protect the life of the unborn across the Asian nation. Two years after the country’s Constitutional Court decriminalized abortion, the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Korea’s Committee for Life has called upon the South Korean government to amend the law to ensure the protection of the lives of the unborn. In a statement, the bishops describe the legalization of abortion as "the public recognition of murder.” British Parliament declares Chinese treatment of Uyghur Muslims as “genocide” Meanwhile, the British parliament has approved a motion declaring the Chinese government’s atrocities against the Uyghur Muslim minority in Xinjiang province as ‘genocide.’ British lawmakers unanimously backed the non-binding motion on Thursday. It was moved by Conservative Member of Parliament, Nusrat Ghani.