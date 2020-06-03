Indonesian bishop, priests sing for medical workers

A bishop, priests and young Catholics in Indonesia’s Ruteng Diocese have dedicated a specially composed song to medical and frontline workers to boost morale in their fight against the Covid-19 … More

A bishop, priests and young Catholics in Indonesia’s Ruteng Diocese have dedicated a specially composed song to medical and frontline workers to boost morale in their fight against the Covid-19 coronavirus that has killed more than 1,000 people, including more than 50 doctors and nurses. The song — Kamu untuk Kita (You’re meant for us) — was posted on the diocese’s YouTube channel on May 28 and has been viewed nearly 9,000 times. It has also gone viral among social media groups. Bishop Siprianus Hormat is featured singing along with several priests, including the diocese’s Caritas chief, Father Yuvensius Rugi, and a group of young Catholics.