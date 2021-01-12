PBS lawyer caught on tape celebrating Republican deaths, advocating ‘re-education camps’ - Calling Trump 'close to Hitler,' BS Principal Counsel Michael Beller declares in remarks taped prior to the … More

PBS lawyer caught on tape celebrating Republican deaths, advocating ‘re-education camps’ - Calling Trump 'close to Hitler,' BS Principal Counsel Michael Beller declares in remarks taped prior to the election that if Trump won he would 'go to the White House and throw Molotov cocktails.'