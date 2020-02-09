Syria: The race to rescue a baby boy left behind in a bombed hospital

Al-Iman maternity hospital in north-west Syria was hit by several airstrikes. In the desperate struggle to save mothers and babies, a newborn was left behind. This is the moment rescuers run back … More

Al-Iman maternity hospital in north-west Syria was hit by several airstrikes. In the desperate struggle to save mothers and babies, a newborn was left behind. This is the moment rescuers run back into the hospital ruins to save a baby with a critical heart condition.