Univision Anchor Jorge Ramos Pushes Abortion Views In Interview Popular Univision anchor Jorge Ramos recently advanced his abortion views during an interview with El Salvador’s vice president – … More





Popular Univision anchor Jorge Ramos recently advanced his abortion views during an interview with El Salvador’s vice president – Catherine Hadro ‘Speaks Out’. ------------ Don't miss an episode of EWTN Pro-Life Weekly. Get updates here: Univision Anchor Jorge Ramos Pushes Abortion Views In InterviewPopular Univision anchor Jorge Ramos recently advanced his abortion views during an interview with El Salvador’s vice president – Catherine Hadro ‘Speaks Out’. ------------ Don't miss an episode of EWTN Pro-Life Weekly. Get updates here: ewtn.com/tv/shows/ewtn-pro-life-weekly ------------- EWTN Pro-Life Weekly with Catherine Hadro airs on EWTN every Thursday night at 10 pm ET. It re-airs on Sundays at 10 am and Tuesdays at 1 pm.