9-Year-Old Saved By Crucifix, Asks to Believe in God

Tiziano, 9, from Villa Mariano Moreno, a neighbourhood of San Miguel de Tucuman, Argentina, was hit on New Year's Eve by a stray bullet which was deflected by a metal crucifix he wore around his neck,The boy was brought to hospital with a superficial wound on his thorax and released after less than one hour."I say thanks to God that I still have him," Tiziano's mother Alejandra told TeleFe.Tucuman.com (January 4, video below), "We brought him to the church and spoke with the priest telling him that Tiziano has been blessed." She said that for some this is "destiny" or a "coincidence" but "for us this is a miracle."Tiziano himself asked TeleFe.Tucuman.com "not to lose the Faith and to believe in God."