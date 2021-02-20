Former Papal Nuncio to Iraq, Cardinal Fernando Filoni, Talks About His Time in the War-Torn Country With Pope Francis leaving for Iraq in two weeks, Rome Correspondent Colm Flynn sat down with Cardin… More





With Pope Francis leaving for Iraq in two weeks, Rome Correspondent Colm Flynn sat down with Cardinal Fernando Filoni, former Papal Nuncio to Iraq, to discuss why he decided to stay in Iraq during the war. Cardinal Filoni says, "Humanly speaking I have no family, so I have no children, I have no wife, I'm at the service of the Church. So I have not to give to others an occasion to worry about myself...I was free. And the people where you stay is your family, so I shared with them." During the conversation, Flynn also asked the former Papal Nuncio how dangerous and bad the country got during the U.S. invasion. The cardinal continues talking with Flynn and shares that the Holy Father many times manifested his will to go. Unfortunately, for one reason or another, until now it was not possible. Towards the end of the conversation, Flynn informs Cardinal Filoni that he has been described as tough, but Filoni states, "I don't think that is true, that is an impression, I am not so tough, I am a poor man." Rome Correspondent, Colm Flynn reports. Don't miss out on the latest news and analysis from a Catholic perspective. Get EWTN News Nightly delivered to your email: Former Papal Nuncio to Iraq, Cardinal Fernando Filoni, Talks About His Time in the War-Torn CountryWith Pope Francis leaving for Iraq in two weeks, Rome Correspondent Colm Flynn sat down with Cardinal Fernando Filoni, former Papal Nuncio to Iraq, to discuss why he decided to stay in Iraq during the war. Cardinal Filoni says, "Humanly speaking I have no family, so I have no children, I have no wife, I'm at the service of the Church. So I have not to give to others an occasion to worry about myself...I was free. And the people where you stay is your family, so I shared with them." During the conversation, Flynn also asked the former Papal Nuncio how dangerous and bad the country got during the U.S. invasion. The cardinal continues talking with Flynn and shares that the Holy Father many times manifested his will to go. Unfortunately, for one reason or another, until now it was not possible. Towards the end of the conversation, Flynn informs Cardinal Filoni that he has been described as tough, but Filoni states, "I don't think that is true, that is an impression, I am not so tough, I am a poor man." Rome Correspondent, Colm Flynn reports. Don't miss out on the latest news and analysis from a Catholic perspective. Get EWTN News Nightly delivered to your email: ewtn.com/tv/shows/ewtn-news-nightly