In dulci jubilo*

Jan. 23: Henry Suso (also called Amandus , a name adopted in his writings, and Heinrich Seuse in German) was a German mystic, born at Überlingen on Lake Constance on March 21, c. 1300; he died at Ulm, January 25, 1366; declared Blessed in 1831 by Gregory XVI, who assigned his feast in the Dominican Order to March 2. The Dominicans now celebrate his feast on January 23, the feria, or "free" … More

Jan. 23: Henry Suso (also called Amandus , a name adopted in his writings, and Heinrich Seuse in German) was a German mystic, born at Überlingen on Lake Constance on March 21, c. 1300; he died at Ulm, January 25, 1366; declared Blessed in 1831 by Gregory XVI, who assigned his feast in the Dominican Order to March 2. The Dominicans now celebrate his feast on January 23, the feria, or "free" day, nearest the day of his death.

en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Henry_Suso (also called, a name adopted in his writings, andin German) was a German mystic, born at Überlingen on Lake Constance on March 21, c. 1300; he died at Ulm, January 25, 1366; declared Blessed in 1831 by Gregory XVI, who assigned his feast in the Dominican Order to March 2. The Dominicans now celebrate his feast on January 23, the feria, or "free" day, nearest the day of his death.