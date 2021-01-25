Clicks3.6K
In dulci jubilo - Heinrich Seuse (Suso) IIIXPCIII on Feb 25, 2011 Henry Suso (also called Amandus, a name adopted in his writings, and Heinrich Seuse in German) was a German mystic, born …More
In dulci jubilo - Heinrich Seuse (Suso)
IIIXPCIII on Feb 25, 2011 Henry Suso (also called Amandus, a name adopted in his writings, and Heinrich Seuse in German) was a German mystic, born at Überlingen on Lake Constance on March 21, c. 1300; he died at Ulm, January 25, 1366; declared Blessed in 1831 by Gregory XVI, who assigned his feast in the Dominican Order to March 2. The Dominicans now celebrate his feast on January 23, the feria, or "free" day, nearest the day of his death.
IIIXPCIII on Feb 25, 2011 Henry Suso (also called Amandus, a name adopted in his writings, and Heinrich Seuse in German) was a German mystic, born at Überlingen on Lake Constance on March 21, c. 1300; he died at Ulm, January 25, 1366; declared Blessed in 1831 by Gregory XVI, who assigned his feast in the Dominican Order to March 2. The Dominicans now celebrate his feast on January 23, the feria, or "free" day, nearest the day of his death.
Heiliger Heinrich Seuse
Gedenktag im deutschen Sprachgebiet: 23. Januar
Diözesankalender Rottenburg
nicht gebotener Gedenktag im Dominikanerorden: 23. Januar
www.heiligenlexikon.de/BiographienH/Heinrich_Seuse.htm
Gedenktag im deutschen Sprachgebiet: 23. Januar
Diözesankalender Rottenburg
nicht gebotener Gedenktag im Dominikanerorden: 23. Januar
www.heiligenlexikon.de/BiographienH/Heinrich_Seuse.htm
A LITTLE BOOK OF ETERNAL WISDOM
by Blessed Henry Suso
www.catholictreasury.info/books/eternal_wisdom/index.php
CONTENTS
A Foreword
Translator's Note
Author's Preface
THE FIRST PART
1.
How Some Persons Are Unconsciously Attracted by God
2.
What happened before the Crucifixion
3.
How It Was With Him on The Cross According to The Exterior Man
4.
How Very Faithful His Passion Was
5.
How …More
by Blessed Henry Suso
www.catholictreasury.info/books/eternal_wisdom/index.php
CONTENTS
A Foreword
Translator's Note
Author's Preface
THE FIRST PART
1.
How Some Persons Are Unconsciously Attracted by God
2.
What happened before the Crucifixion
3.
How It Was With Him on The Cross According to The Exterior Man
4.
How Very Faithful His Passion Was
5.
How …More
A LITTLE BOOK OF ETERNAL WISDOM
by Blessed Henry Suso
www.catholictreasury.info/books/eternal_wisdom/index.php
CONTENTS
A Foreword
Translator's Note
Author's Preface
THE FIRST PART
1.
How Some Persons Are Unconsciously Attracted by God
2.
What happened before the Crucifixion
3.
How It Was With Him on The Cross According to The Exterior Man
4.
How Very Faithful His Passion Was
5.
How The Soul Attains Hearty Repentance and Gently Pardon Under the Cross
6.
How Deceitful The Love of This World is, And How Amiable God Is
7.
How Lovely God Is
8.
An Explanation of Three Things Which Most of All Might Be Likely To Be Repugnant To A Loving Heart In God. One Is, How He Can Appear So Wrathful And Yet Be So Gracious
9.
The Second Thing.--Why God, After Rejoicing The Heart, Often Withdraws Himself From His Friends, By Which His True Presence is Made Known
10.
The Third Thing.--Why God Permits His Friends To Suffer So Much Temporal Suffering
11.
On The Everlasting Pains of Hell
12.
On The Immeasurable Joys of Heaven
13.
On The Immeasurable Dignity of Temporal Suffering
14.
On The Unspeakable Advantages to Be Derived From Meditating on The Divine Passion
15.
From The Fond Caresses Which The Soul Has With God Beneath The Cross, She Returns Again To His Passion
16.
On The Worthy Praise of The Pure Queen of Heaven
17.
On The Unutterable Heart-Rending Grief of The Pure Queen of Heaven
18.
How It Was With Him At That Hour in Regard of His Interior Man
19.
On The Taking Down From the Cross
20.
On The Lamentable Separation of the Grave
THE SECOND PART
21.
How We Should Learn to Die, And of The Nature of An Unprovided Death
22.
How One Should Live An Interior and Godly Life
23.
How We Ought Lovingly To Receive God
24.
A Prayer To Be Said When Thou Goest To Receive Our Lord's Holy Body
25.
How We Should At All Times Praise God
THE THIRD PART
On Sunday, or at Matins
On Monday, or at Prime
On Tuesday, or at Tierce
On Wednesday, or at Sext
On Thursday, or at None
On Friday, or at Vespers
On Saturday, or at Compline
www.catholictreasury.info/books/eternal_wisdom/index.php
by Blessed Henry Suso
www.catholictreasury.info/books/eternal_wisdom/index.php
CONTENTS
A Foreword
Translator's Note
Author's Preface
THE FIRST PART
1.
How Some Persons Are Unconsciously Attracted by God
2.
What happened before the Crucifixion
3.
How It Was With Him on The Cross According to The Exterior Man
4.
How Very Faithful His Passion Was
5.
How The Soul Attains Hearty Repentance and Gently Pardon Under the Cross
6.
How Deceitful The Love of This World is, And How Amiable God Is
7.
How Lovely God Is
8.
An Explanation of Three Things Which Most of All Might Be Likely To Be Repugnant To A Loving Heart In God. One Is, How He Can Appear So Wrathful And Yet Be So Gracious
9.
The Second Thing.--Why God, After Rejoicing The Heart, Often Withdraws Himself From His Friends, By Which His True Presence is Made Known
10.
The Third Thing.--Why God Permits His Friends To Suffer So Much Temporal Suffering
11.
On The Everlasting Pains of Hell
12.
On The Immeasurable Joys of Heaven
13.
On The Immeasurable Dignity of Temporal Suffering
14.
On The Unspeakable Advantages to Be Derived From Meditating on The Divine Passion
15.
From The Fond Caresses Which The Soul Has With God Beneath The Cross, She Returns Again To His Passion
16.
On The Worthy Praise of The Pure Queen of Heaven
17.
On The Unutterable Heart-Rending Grief of The Pure Queen of Heaven
18.
How It Was With Him At That Hour in Regard of His Interior Man
19.
On The Taking Down From the Cross
20.
On The Lamentable Separation of the Grave
THE SECOND PART
21.
How We Should Learn to Die, And of The Nature of An Unprovided Death
22.
How One Should Live An Interior and Godly Life
23.
How We Ought Lovingly To Receive God
24.
A Prayer To Be Said When Thou Goest To Receive Our Lord's Holy Body
25.
How We Should At All Times Praise God
THE THIRD PART
On Sunday, or at Matins
On Monday, or at Prime
On Tuesday, or at Tierce
On Wednesday, or at Sext
On Thursday, or at None
On Friday, or at Vespers
On Saturday, or at Compline
www.catholictreasury.info/books/eternal_wisdom/index.php
3 more comments from Irapuato
IN DULCI JUBILO (LATIN + ENGLISH)
Original German/Latin: Henry Suso, 14th century
English translation by Robert Lucas de Pearsall (1834)
In dulci jubilo*
Now sing with hearts aglow!
Our delight and pleasure lies
in praesepio;
Like sunshine is our treasure
matris in gremio;
Alpha es et O!
Alpha es et O!
O Jesu, parvule,
For thee I sing alway;
Comfort my heart's blindness,
O puer optime,
with …More
Original German/Latin: Henry Suso, 14th century
English translation by Robert Lucas de Pearsall (1834)
In dulci jubilo*
Now sing with hearts aglow!
Our delight and pleasure lies
in praesepio;
Like sunshine is our treasure
matris in gremio;
Alpha es et O!
Alpha es et O!
O Jesu, parvule,
For thee I sing alway;
Comfort my heart's blindness,
O puer optime,
with …More
IN DULCI JUBILO (LATIN + ENGLISH)
Original German/Latin: Henry Suso, 14th century
English translation by Robert Lucas de Pearsall (1834)
In dulci jubilo*
Now sing with hearts aglow!
Our delight and pleasure lies
in praesepio;
Like sunshine is our treasure
matris in gremio;
Alpha es et O!
Alpha es et O!
O Jesu, parvule,
For thee I sing alway;
Comfort my heart's blindness,
O puer optime,
with all thy loving kindness,
O princeps gloriae;
Trahe me post te!
Trahe me post te!
O Patris caritas!
O Nati lenitas!
Deeply were we stained
per nostra crimina;
But thou for us hast gained
Coelorum gaudia:
Oh, that we were there!
Oh, that we were there!
Ubi sunt gaudia
in any place but there?
There are angels singing
nova cantica
And there the bells are ringing
in Regis curia.
Oh, that we were there!
Oh, that we were there! www.aboutgerman.net/AGNlessons/christmas-in-du…
Original German/Latin: Henry Suso, 14th century
English translation by Robert Lucas de Pearsall (1834)
In dulci jubilo*
Now sing with hearts aglow!
Our delight and pleasure lies
in praesepio;
Like sunshine is our treasure
matris in gremio;
Alpha es et O!
Alpha es et O!
O Jesu, parvule,
For thee I sing alway;
Comfort my heart's blindness,
O puer optime,
with all thy loving kindness,
O princeps gloriae;
Trahe me post te!
Trahe me post te!
O Patris caritas!
O Nati lenitas!
Deeply were we stained
per nostra crimina;
But thou for us hast gained
Coelorum gaudia:
Oh, that we were there!
Oh, that we were there!
Ubi sunt gaudia
in any place but there?
There are angels singing
nova cantica
And there the bells are ringing
in Regis curia.
Oh, that we were there!
Oh, that we were there! www.aboutgerman.net/AGNlessons/christmas-in-du…
Jan. 23: Henry Suso (also called Amandus, a name adopted in his writings, and Heinrich Seuse in German) was a German mystic, born at Überlingen on Lake Constance on March 21, c. 1300; he died at Ulm, January 25, 1366; declared Blessed in 1831 by Gregory XVI, who assigned his feast in the Dominican Order to March 2. The Dominicans now celebrate his feast on January 23, the feria, or "free" …More
Jan. 23: Henry Suso (also called Amandus, a name adopted in his writings, and Heinrich Seuse in German) was a German mystic, born at Überlingen on Lake Constance on March 21, c. 1300; he died at Ulm, January 25, 1366; declared Blessed in 1831 by Gregory XVI, who assigned his feast in the Dominican Order to March 2. The Dominicans now celebrate his feast on January 23, the feria, or "free" day, nearest the day of his death.
en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Henry_Suso
en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Henry_Suso