Clicks245
Extended video of shooting in Kenosha shows it was clearly in self defense
everyone of you need to download this video for when it inevitably gets deleted. his lawyers need this footage to prove he was being attacked and in fear for his life.
Hard for me to believe that Antifa thugs are sooooo stupid that they attack a man with a semi. No pity for these violent anarchists
You can bet his lawyers already have the vid.
@LLinWood
(1) Thanks to ALL Freedom Loving Americans who responded to requests for contact information on Kyle Rittenhouse. We have connected with Kyle’s family & help is on the way. Kyle will have excellent legal representation. We owe him a legal defense.
Who is Lin Wood ?
@LLinWood
(1) Thanks to ALL Freedom Loving Americans who responded to requests for contact information on Kyle Rittenhouse. We have connected with Kyle’s family & help is on the way. Kyle will have excellent legal representation. We owe him a legal defense.
Who is Lin Wood ?