Clicks22
Sacrilegious Buffoonery at Sacred Heart "Catholic" Church in Omaha, NE
This absurd spectacle took place on June 21, 2020. Sacred Heart is part of the Archdiocese of Omaha, Nebraska. Its pastor is "Fr." Dave Korth. Full video source from which this excerpt was taken: …More
This absurd spectacle took place on June 21, 2020. Sacred Heart is part of the Archdiocese of Omaha, Nebraska. Its pastor is "Fr." Dave Korth. Full video source from which this excerpt was taken: youtube.com/watch?v=Kfl_4XzBsh4 This clip is being used under "fair use".