Clicks9
COVID Jab manufacturers are conducting clinical trials on children age 6 months to 12 years old. The children are volunteered by their parents for these unethical trials. This report is based upon …More
COVID Jab manufacturers are conducting clinical trials on children age 6 months to 12 years old. The children are volunteered by their parents for these unethical trials. This report is based upon communications with the family of a 12-year old girl named Maddie who was severely injured after taking part in these trials. Maddie’s injuries include paralysis from the waist down, inability to urinate on her own, a bowel obstruction, excruciating pain, fainting episodes and other neurological problems. It was unclear which vaccine, Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson, Maddie received.