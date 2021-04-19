COVID Jab manufacturers are conducting clinical trials on children age 6 months to 12 years old. The children are volunteered by their parents for these unethical trials. This report is based upon … More

COVID Jab manufacturers are conducting clinical trials on children age 6 months to 12 years old. The children are volunteered by their parents for these unethical trials. This report is based upon communications with the family of a 12-year old girl named Maddie who was severely injured after taking part in these trials. Maddie’s injuries include paralysis from the waist down, inability to urinate on her own, a bowel obstruction, excruciating pain, fainting episodes and other neurological problems. It was unclear which vaccine, Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson, Maddie received.