Ordinations with masks and gloves
Archbishop Prendergast: "Jesuit diaconal ordinations Saturday morning in exceptional circumstances due to Covid-19, joyful celebration nevertheless"
Gloves masses everywhere
Ugh!
The Priests need to start looking at other media information away from the narrative that the mainstream media are feeding them and also getting funded by Bill Gates
Here are the pontifical gloves
Here are the pontifical Nunchucks.
Off topic, canon lawyer Father Francis G. Morrisey, O.M.I., died this morning.