Ordinations with masks and gloves

Lisi Sterndorfer
6
Archbishop Prendergast: "Jesuit diaconal ordinations Saturday morning in exceptional circumstances due to Covid-19, joyful celebration nevertheless"
HerzMariae
Gloves masses everywhere
F M Shyanguya
Ugh!
Our Lady of Sorrows
The Priests need to start looking at other media information away from the narrative that the mainstream media are feeding them and also getting funded by Bill Gates
HerzMariae
Here are the pontifical gloves
Holy Cannoli
Here are the pontifical Nunchucks. 🤕
De Profundis
Off topic, canon lawyer Father Francis G. Morrisey, O.M.I., died this morning.
