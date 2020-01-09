Brazilian Priest "Suspended" for Blessing Gay Couple

Father Vicente Paula Gomes, 56, blessed on December 7 a homosexual liaison in Assis, Brazil.
During the incident, he did not use liturgical vestments or objects (video below).
He said that he was “happy to be here" because "creating a family" means "to create the conditions for a dignified life,” although two homosexuals cannot create a family.
Gomes prompted the two homosexuals to declare their “love” for each other “before God.” He anticipated and dismissed his bishop’s reaction by claiming that “the blessing does not diminish me, nor will it diminish the Church, nor you.”
Four days later, Assis Bishop Argemiro de Azevedo "suspended" Gomes temporarily until an investigation has taken place (decree).
It's likely that Gomes' sacrilege will have no consequences.
