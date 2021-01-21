Chesterton on war

War is not a proposal; it is the refusal of all proposals. War is not an institution; it is the breakdown of all institutions. It is not something that we all agree to have; it is something that we do have when we do not agree.It is idle to talk of it at all in terms of the collective and co-operative action of two parties; it is by definition the condition in which they have to consider themselves separately.It is not the problem of two men and how they shall act together; it is the problem of one man when the other man will not act with him. They do not agree to have war; if they could agree to have war, they would probably agree to have peace.In a word, a war is not one thing. It is two things which contradict each other.